Why the 49ers Could Draft Michigan Edge Josaiah Stewart in Round 3
The 49ers absolutely need a defensive end, but they don't necessarily have to take one in Round 1. They could wait a couple rounds.
If they want a big three-down defensive end who's good against the run and pass, they probably should take that player in Rounds 1 or 2. But, it's hard to find a D-end who's truly dominant in all phases of the game. Instead, they might be decent at lots of things but dominant at nothing.
The 49ers already have a defensive end who fits that description -- Yetur Gross-Matos. He's 6'5", 265 lbs. and he was a second-round pick in 2020. When he's healthy, he's a good run defender on the edge, but on passing downs, he's a defensive tackle. Because he's not quite good enough to be a quality edge rusher.
This season, Gross-Matos will have the sixth-highest cap hit on the team, which indicates the 49ers expect him to play a lot. So I'm guessing they won't draft another big defensive end who has his skill set. Instead, they probably will draft someone who complements him.
That's why I don't think the 49ers will draft Shemar Stewart or Mykel Williams in Round 1. They're excellent prospects, but they're similar to Gross-Matos in the sense that they might be better interior rushers than edge rushers in the NFL.
If the 49ers are looking for a pure edge rusher who doesn't necessarily have to be a run-stuffing defensive end in their base defense, they could find a good one in Round 3.
I'm talking Michigan's Josaiah Stewart. He's 6'1", 245 pounds, so he's not quite big enough to be a full-time defensive end for the 49ers, but he's small and quick enough to get under the hands of opposing offensive tackles.
This past season, Stewart recorded 8.5 sacks for Michigan. And as a freshman at Coastal Carolina, he recorded 12.5 sacks. So he's a legit pass rusher. He could fill the role that Dee Ford once filled for the 49ers before injuries ended his career.
If Stewart is available when the 49ers are on the clock with the 75th pick, I think they'll take him.