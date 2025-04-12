Why the 49ers Could Draft Oregon D-Tackle Derrick Harmon in Round 1
In the past 20 years, the 49ers have drafted just two defensive tackles who were really good, and they both went to Oregon.
I'm talking about DeForest Buckner and Arik Armstead. The 49ers drafted each of them in Round 1 -- Armstead in 2015 and Buckner and 2016 -- and both were great picks. Then, the 49ers traded Buckner in 2020 and tried unsuccessfully to replace him with Javon Kinlaw and later Javon Hargrave.
In addition, in 2024 the 49ers released Arik Armstead and signed Maliek Collins to replace him. But, Collins failed, and now he's a Cleveland Brown. So the 49ers are still trying to fill the voids left by Armstead and Buckner.
How better to fill them than to draft another defensive tackle from Oregon?
I'm talking Derrick Harmon. He's quite similar to Armstead in particular in the sense that both are outstanding against the run and generate lots of pressure against the quarterback. They just don't always finish plays with sacks, but that's what the 49ers pay Nick Bosa to do -- clean up and finish.
Harmon currently is projected to get picked in the 20s, which means he might be a bit of a reach at pick No. 11. So the 49ers could trade down a few spots for him, or they could take him at No. 11 and say that he's a perfect fit for what they need because he is a perfect fit. He's big and stout enough to anchor versus double-teams, which is required for a defensive tackle in a Wide 9 defensive front.
But, he's also explosive and nimble enough to rush the quarterback. And he fills the void that Armstead left when he requested his release and signed with the Jaguars.
Expect the 49ers to take Harmon in Round 1.