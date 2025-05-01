All 49ers

Why the 49ers Drafted Kansas State S Marques Sigle

Adding another safety was needed for the 49ers when they drafted Marques Sigle, but it was more than need that enticed them to select him.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Kansas State Wildcats safety Marques Sigle (21) against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Kansas State Wildcats safety Marques Sigle (21) against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Arguably the worst position on the San Francisco 49ers in 2024 was safety.

Malik Mustapha was solid and promising, but aside from him, the 49ers received low-level performances from others. Ji'Ayir Brown, Talanoa Hufanga, and George Odum were disappointing.

Adding another safety was a goal of the 49ers entering the NFL draft, which is why they drafted Kansas State safety Marques Sigle in the fifth round at No. 160 overall.

However, they didn't just select him solely due to need. Sigle doesn't even play the safety position exclusively. He saw the majority of his snaps in the slot. What drew the 49ers to draft Sigle is his traits and versatility.

"Sigle. He's awesome," said John Lynch. "We love guys who can first of all, he's a bow-legged safety and like I told him, he can't go wrong with the bow-legged safety. So, he's played nickel. He's a guy who can really run. I never knew watching him on the field. I knew he was fast.

"I didn't see 4.32, and this guy, that is a blazing time, got a lot of versatility to his game. He's a good tackler. He eats up. We talk a lot, a term we use, is taking the grass and this is a guy who takes the grass. He takes the fight to the ball carrier to the receiver. I think he's going to be a really good fit for us.”

The 49ers don't envision Sigle at any specific position. The positions he played aren't what enticed them with him. It certainly helps, but the 49ers fell in love with his traits.

Drafting in the fifth round means the 49ers can take chances on a player who has intriguing traits. Rather, that is how a lot of teams should operate since Day 3 of the draft is a game of roulette.

With Sigle, the 49ers see a player who can improve if they develop him correctly. Sigle can be a positionless defender like how Robert Saleh wants his safeties to be.

Think Jimmie Ward and Jaquiski Tartt when Saleh was last with the 49ers. Both players were safeties in name, but could line up anywhere.

Sigle could potentially find himself rounding into those two players. At the very least, the 49ers know they have a very fast player.

If there is a top trait the 49ers value with their defenders, it is speed. They want to always play fast and give little to no ground.

Sigle has some ways to go before he can be that impactful defender. However, with Mustapha nursing an ACL injury, he has an open path to find a role on the defense.

All he has to do is compete with Brown, Odum, and Jason Pollock. If Sigles hits the ground running, he has a chance to be this year's Mustapha.

Read more

feed

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News