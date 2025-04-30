All 49ers

How the 49ers Defense will Evolve under Robert Saleh in 2025

Let's focus on their defensive line.

Grant Cohn

Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh (right) talks with San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan (left) before the game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh (right) talks with San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan (left) before the game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 49ers defense hasn't changed much schematically since Robert Saleh left in 2021.

But the league has evolved, and so has Saleh, who's the 49ers defensive coordinator now for the second time, which means their defense could look much different this year than it did in 2024.

Let's focus on their defensive line. In 2019, the 49ers hired defensive line coach Kris Kocurek and installed his Wide 9 defense. They did this primarily to stop the Los Angeles Rams who were the team to beat at the time considering they had just gone to the Super Bowl.

Back then, the Rams primarily used three-wide receiver formations and were a much bigger threat to run outside the tackles than between them. So the 49ers wanted to set edges in the run game, which the Wide 9 allowed them to do.

Now, the Rams and most NFL offenses primarily use two tight end formations which can easily exploit a Wide 9 front. The extra tight ends make the gaps between the defensive linemen even larger than normal and the defense becomes extremely susceptible to runs up the middle.

There's no good reason to use a Wide 9 front against a team such as the Eagles, the Ravens or the Lions -- teams that are committed to running the ball out of heavy formations. And now, the 49ers don't have to.

Their first-round pick this year, Mykel Williams, played both defensive end and defensive tackle at the University of Georgia. He gives the 49ers the versatility to play a five-man front against the best rushing teams because he can move inside.

I'm confident that's a big reason the 49ers drafted him.

Read more

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News