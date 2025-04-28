One 49ers NFL Draft Trend They Have to Break in 2026
One of the positions that was heavily mocked for the 49ers with the 11th pick in the NFL draft was an offensive tackle.
Instead, they went with the predictable position by drafting a defensive end, Mykel Williams, with the 11th pick. It was their most glaring and biggest need than an offensive tackle.
The 49ers could easily go with an offensive lineman later on. However, they didn't draft one until the seventh round, and it was a guard who is unlikely to make it out of the practice squad.
The offensive line is not in a bad state, as the people who say it is. It could surely use an upgrade, but the 49ers weren't likely to find that on Days 2 and 3 of the draft.
There should be no issue with how the 49ers didn't address the offensive line in this draft. However, there is one 49ers NFL draft trend that they have to break in 2026, concerning the offensive line.
The 49ers haven't taken an offensive tackle in their last four drafts. Across 37 picks made, none of them have been offensive tackles.
That needs to change next year with Trent Williams getting another year older and with Colton McKivitz headed for free agency after 2025.
The 49ers will have no choice but to go all-in on an offensive tackle or two. Of course, there will be free agency for them to bring in one as well.
Trading for an offensive tackle is an option as well. They did it with Williams, so it's not out of the realm of possibility despite it not being that common of a trade scenario.
In any case, the 49ers will need to buck their trend of not drafting offensive tackles in 2026. Now, I'm sure there will be pushback as to why the 49ers should've drafted a tackle in this year's draft.
That player would get a year under his belt with possibly some playing time, and will be a little more seasoned than a rookie next year. But that all sounds great in theory.
Again, I don't see how an offensive tackle on Days 2 and 3 of this year's draft was going to be a great pick for the 49ers. Besides, they had pressing needs on defense.
The 49ers can't fill and upgrade everything in one draft. In terms of addressing their needs, they did a fine job of that. You can argue whether the players were right or not, but you can't argue with their plan.
I fully expect the 49ers to full-court press offensive tackle next year like they did with the defensive line this year.