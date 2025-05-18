Why the 49ers Finalized a Perfect Deal With Brock Purdy
All eyes were on Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers from the moment the 2024 season ended.
Free agency and the NFL draft mattered since the 49ers needed some serious retooling, but the top storyline of the offseason was Purdy's contract extension.
It became clear early on that the 49ers were going to extend Purdy. It was just a matter of how much, how many years, and whether it would drag on?
All three questions were answered on Friday when the 49ers finalized an extension with Purdy. The 49ers signed Purdy to a five-year extension worth $265 million with $181 million of it guaranteed.
Purdy will receive $165 million of his guarantees in the first three years of his extension. This is the perfect deal for the 49ers with Purdy.
This is actually the deal I was advocating for the 49ers to get done, and it is solely based on the guaranteed money they shelled out to him.
Don't be consumed by the overall money, especially not the annual per year. What matters and has always mattered in deals is the guaranteed money.
That is what gets tattooed on a team's salary cap, unless they end up restructuring later. The 49ers locked in Purdy to $181 million guaranteed, placing him a little above Jared Goff and Jalen Hurts.
Initially, I advocated for the 49ers to sign Purdy in the $170 to $175 million guaranteed range, but I have no qualms about it going $6 million more.
It makes sense why Purdy got more in guarantees because his deal is newer as opposed to when Goff and Hurts signed theirs. The 49ers had to give ground there, and thankfully, it wasn't an excessive amount.
The worst thing the 49ers could have done is extend Purdy lucratively. That means he would've received $200 million guaranteed, and for those who care about annual per year, at least $60 million.
The 49ers didn't get there, and in a way, they got Purdy at a favorable price. Maybe they paid a little more than they needed, but who cares? That is part of the business.
The point is the 49ers didn't step into that lucrative realm, which is critical. Most of the guarantees run out after three years, so if Purdy continues to be the 2024 version, the 49ers can move on later.
Arguably, the best part of this deal is the 49ers getting it done in May. They didn't drag it on and finalize it in August to distract them in training camp.
Kudos to both parties for getting it done. This is the perfect deal, especially for the 49ers. Now, it is time for Purdy to ensure that he is more of the 2023 version than the 2024 version.