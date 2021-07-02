Why Kyle Shanahan's Words can Never be Taken at Face Value

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is a well-spoken man.

A lot of the times, he actually gets credit for being a "transparent" coach.

But that credit is extremely overhyped. Shanahan may appear to be transparent at times, but that is to only build up credibility so that when he sprinkles in lies he can get away with them. Even the lead up to the NFL Draft was a mind game to Shanahan. He picks and chooses his words wisely. Except for the one time he slipped up and exposed himself as a liar.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the NFL management council cancelled the final week of 49ers OTAs, fined the team $100,000 and head coach Kyle Shanahan $50,000. How does this relate to Shanahan? At his final OTA presser, Shanahan made it out as if HE made the decision to end OTAs and minicamp.

"My plan was to get eight (OTA practices)," Shanahan said. "And I was going to surprise them on Thursday and take everyone bowling. But after our seventh practice with those two injuries and just the aura it gave to it, I wasn't going to come back and do one more just to do one more. So I surprised them on Day 8 instead of Day 9.”

Shanahan's words can never be taken at face value again.

Now, I am not saying he goes out there and lies or misconstrues information all the time. But you cannot take anything he says as the whole truth and run with it. This applies to his plan to having Jimmy Garoppolo start the entire season and have Trey Lance sit behind him and learn.

Best believe that if Garoppolo is playing inconsistently and Lance is showing strong promise on the side, then Shanahan will immediately divert to Lance as the starter. Even Mike Garafolo of NFL Network made it clear that this will all be predicated on the readiness of Lance and nothing to do with Garoppolo.

If that is the case, then Shanahan will once again prove why you cannot take his words at face value. Just take anything he says with a grain of salt. Sometimes he is truthful. Other times he is not. You have to tip your cap to Shanahan, because he certainly knows how to use his press conferences as a chess match.

Tactful on the field and at the podium.

Brilliance.