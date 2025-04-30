Why 49ers Linebacker Nick Martin Could Have a Big Rookie Season
When analysts assess the 49ers' draft, they usually praise their first two picks, Mykel Williams and Alfred Collins, then they label third-round pick Nick Martin a reach.
Maybe the analysts are correct about Martin. Maybe he would have been available for the 49ers at the end of Round 3 or even in Round 4. But of all the linebackers in this draft, he was the best fit to play weakside linebacker in Robert Saleh's defensive scheme, which is why the 49ers took him with the 75th pick.
And while Martin's career might not last 10 years, he very well could be the 49ers' best rookie next season.
Williams and Collins will start from Day 1 and immediately improve the 49ers' run defense. But as defensive linemen, they'll need to develop dramatically as pass rushers and that process could take a year or two. Which means they probably will take some time to reach their full potential.
Martin doesn't need much development -- he just needs to stay healthy. He's a 221-pound linebacker who throws his body around like he's 250 pounds. Last season, he injured his MCL and missed all but five games.
But Martin is healthy now. He ran a 4.53 40 at the Combine and he has 31 3/4 inch arms, which means he has the speed to cover tons of ground as an underneath zone defender and the length to break up passes. These are the two traits Saleh requires from his outside linebackers.
Does it matter that Martin is only 5'11" and 1/2? Probably not. That's how tall Dre Greenlaw is.
Does it matter that Martin weighs only 221 pounds? Probably not. Telvin Smith weighed 215 pounds and he recorded 351 tackles in three seasons playing weakside linebacker for Saleh on the Jaguars.
If Martin stays healthy, he'll record more than 100 tackles as a rookie. Watch.