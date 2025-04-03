Why the 49ers Need to Extend George Kittle Soon
If the 49ers are serious about winning next season, and it's unclear if they are, then they'll extend George Kittle's contract before OTAs start in April.
The 49ers just lost nine starters in free agency and replaced none of them. That's because they're saving all their cash for Brock Purdy's extension and Kittle's extension. And to get the cash to extend them, the 49ers took on nearly $90 million in dead cap penalties just to move or release certain expensive veterans.
So winning won't be easy for the 49ers next season. They'll need Christian McCaffrey and Trent Williams to stay healthy and dominate, they'll need four or five rookies to contribute and play well, plus they'll need Kittle on the practice field every day this offseason.
Kittle is one of the 49ers' best players and one of their leaders. They need him to set the tone and show the rookies how to practice and be a professional.
Last year, the 49ers blamed offseason holdouts for their slow start to the year. And they were right. Not having Brandon Aiyuk in particular cheapened the quality of the competition in practice. And the drama of his hold-out overshadowed the entire offseason.
The 49ers can't let that happen again this year. They have to make a statement that in spite of all the players they let go, they're still serious about this season. They're not just punting 2025 and building toward 2026. That would be a waste of one of the last years of Kittle's prime.
Pay him.