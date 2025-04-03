All 49ers

Why the 49ers Need to Extend George Kittle Soon

Kittle is one of the 49ers' best players and one of their leaders. They need him to set the tone and show the rookies how to practice and be a professional.

Grant Cohn

Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) during the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
If the 49ers are serious about winning next season, and it's unclear if they are, then they'll extend George Kittle's contract before OTAs start in April.

The 49ers just lost nine starters in free agency and replaced none of them. That's because they're saving all their cash for Brock Purdy's extension and Kittle's extension. And to get the cash to extend them, the 49ers took on nearly $90 million in dead cap penalties just to move or release certain expensive veterans.

So winning won't be easy for the 49ers next season. They'll need Christian McCaffrey and Trent Williams to stay healthy and dominate, they'll need four or five rookies to contribute and play well, plus they'll need Kittle on the practice field every day this offseason.

Last year, the 49ers blamed offseason holdouts for their slow start to the year. And they were right. Not having Brandon Aiyuk in particular cheapened the quality of the competition in practice. And the drama of his hold-out overshadowed the entire offseason.

The 49ers can't let that happen again this year. They have to make a statement that in spite of all the players they let go, they're still serious about this season. They're not just punting 2025 and building toward 2026. That would be a waste of one of the last years of Kittle's prime.

Pay him.

Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

