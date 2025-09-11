Why this 49ers player should have a huge game against the Saints
If we learned anything from Week 1 of the San Francisco 49ers' victory over the Seattle Seahawks, it is that Nick Bosa looks like he is physically near the best. Bosa dominated the first week of the season, and as long as he stays healthy, it looks like he is going to have a vintage Bosa year. That may continue with a strong performance in Week 2 against a weak New Orleans Saints tackle group.
The San Francisco 49ers can expect a big game from Nick Bosa
Bosa will line up against both the right tackle and left tackle, but this week, the 49ers are likely going to give him a lot of work against the Saints' right tackle. Their starting right tackle, Taliese Fuaga, is practicing with a knee injury.
However, he tried to play through a knee injury in Week 1, and it went horribly before he was pulled. Pro Football Focus credited him with a sack allowed and four pressures, and he did not play the entire game. That was against Barron Browning and Josh Sweat, who are not quite on the level that Bosa is.
Spencer Rattler also had a 7% pressure-to-sack rate compared to his career rate of 22% coming into the game. This duo was getting pressure, but Rattler was avoiding the sacks. Bosa may be the player to finish those pressures and regress Rattler back to his mean.
If Fuaga plays at less than 100%, Bosa is going to give him a lot of problems. If he does not start, it is Asim Richards, a player who was traded about a month ago for a 2028 seventh-round pick swap. The Dallas Cowboys were set to cut Richards before the trade.
So, whoever gets thrown out there is going to be at a disadvantage.
Even if the 49ers look to throw Bosa against the left tackle, that is Kelvin Banks. Banks has talent and played well in Week 1, but he is still a rookie, and Bosa will have an advantage here. Still, Mykel Williams is a rookie as well, so it may be best to have Williams face off with Banks and let Bosa feast on the lesser tackle on the right side.
Bosa finished Week 1 with a sack, a hit, and a hurry, all totaling three pressures. That was against much better tackle play on paper. The 49ers' defense will need to win this game, and Bosa may be putting up another sack on his way to helping lead the team on Sunday.