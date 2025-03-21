All 49ers

Why the 49ers Should Sign Calais Campbell

The 49ers tried to trade for Campbell last year at the trade deadline

Grant Cohn

Oct 27, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Calais Campbell (93) enters the field before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The 49ers need to get younger, but they also need to get better.

They're a six-win team that just lost nine quality starters and replaced none of them. Signing at least one starter would be smart if the 49ers hope to contend for a playoff spot next season.

That's why they should sign free-agent defensive tackle Calais Campbell.

Sure, Campbell will be 39 next season, which means he's older than Trent Williams. But Campbell also should be relatively cheap considering how good he still is.

Despite Campbell's age, he played all 17 games each of the past two seasons and was Pro Football Focus' sixth-highest-graded defensive tackle in 2025 -- one spot higher than DeForest Buckner.

Campbell is the best defensive tackle remaining on the free agent market. If the 49ers don't sign him or someone else to play this position, they'll have to start two rookie defensive tackles next season, or they'll have to start Jordan Elliott. And no good team starts Jordan Elliott. No offense.

According to Campbell's brother, the 49ers tried to trade for Campbell last year at the trade deadline. They even offered the Miami Dolphins a fourth-round pick for him, and Miami ultimately decided to keep him and make a playoff push, which fell short.

Now, the 49ers simply can sign him as a free agent.

If the 49ers are serious about contending this season, they'll sign Campbell or someone of his caliber. If they're punting 2025 to contend in 2026, they'll stand pat.

Let's see what they do.

Grant Cohn
