Why the 49ers had to Waive RB Corey Kiner
And just like that, he's gone.
Rookie running back Corey Kiner has been waived by the San Francisco 49ers. Kiner, an undrafted free agent, has been one of the better performers for the 49ers in training camp.
Unfortunately, he sustained an injury in the preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Kiner ripped off a sweet 19-yard run when a defender hip-drop tackled him.
Kiner was immediately ruled out for the game after being carted off with an ankle injury.
“It was a high ankle sprain, and it was a pretty bad one," said Kyle Shanahan. "When it's not a bad one, I still consider that a month. So, I would expect maybe a little longer.”
With Kiner waived, that means any team can add him to their roster. It's a risky move to do so.
Waiving Kiner may initially be surprising, and even a little messed up, but there's a good reason why the 49ers did it.
They're banking on Kiner to pass through waivers and pick him back up again later. Since he suffered a "pretty bad" high ankle sprain, he's most likely not going to be acquired by a team.
The 49ers are desperate for healthy players, which is also why they waived Kiner. It wasn't because they wanted to -- they had no choice.
The odds are in their favor to land him back. Any time an injured player is available, it doesn't make it enticing for a team to add them.
However, all it takes is for one desperate team to want him, and then the 49ers will never see him again. It's a risk they had and needed to take.
The running back position is ultra-thin for the 49ers. At this rate, Jeff Wilson Jr., who was just signed a little more than a week ago, is probably going to make the team.
Luckily, Isaac Guerendo is back at practice after missing time with a shoulder injury. But he's proven he can't be a reliable player. He's officially an injury-prone player moving forward.
Rookie Jordan James is still on the mend as well. It's looking increasingly likely that the 49ers are going to utilize Christian McCaffrey as a bellcow again.
This time, it's going to be out of necessity and not a luxury. It seems McCaffrey will get the chance to prove if he's still the same player as he was in 2023 after all.