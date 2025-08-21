All 49ers

Why the 49ers had to Waive RB Corey Kiner

There's a good reason for why the 49ers had to waive rookie running back Corey Kiner.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Aug 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Corey Kiner (49) runs the ball in the second quarter against Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
And just like that, he's gone.

Rookie running back Corey Kiner has been waived by the San Francisco 49ers. Kiner, an undrafted free agent, has been one of the better performers for the 49ers in training camp.

Unfortunately, he sustained an injury in the preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Kiner ripped off a sweet 19-yard run when a defender hip-drop tackled him.

Kiner was immediately ruled out for the game after being carted off with an ankle injury.

“It was a high ankle sprain, and it was a pretty bad one," said Kyle Shanahan. "When it's not a bad one, I still consider that a month. So, I would expect maybe a little longer.”

Aug 16, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jakob Robinson (49) is carted off the field after sustaining an injury against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

With Kiner waived, that means any team can add him to their roster. It's a risky move to do so.

Waiving Kiner may initially be surprising, and even a little messed up, but there's a good reason why the 49ers did it.

They're banking on Kiner to pass through waivers and pick him back up again later. Since he suffered a "pretty bad" high ankle sprain, he's most likely not going to be acquired by a team.

The 49ers are desperate for healthy players, which is also why they waived Kiner. It wasn't because they wanted to -- they had no choice.

The odds are in their favor to land him back. Any time an injured player is available, it doesn't make it enticing for a team to add them.

Jun 11, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Corey Kiner (49) runs a play from scrimmage during a team OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

However, all it takes is for one desperate team to want him, and then the 49ers will never see him again. It's a risk they had and needed to take.

The running back position is ultra-thin for the 49ers. At this rate, Jeff Wilson Jr., who was just signed a little more than a week ago, is probably going to make the team.

Luckily, Isaac Guerendo is back at practice after missing time with a shoulder injury. But he's proven he can't be a reliable player. He's officially an injury-prone player moving forward.

Rookie Jordan James is still on the mend as well. It's looking increasingly likely that the 49ers are going to utilize Christian McCaffrey as a bellcow again.

This time, it's going to be out of necessity and not a luxury. It seems McCaffrey will get the chance to prove if he's still the same player as he was in 2023 after all.

JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

