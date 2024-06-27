Why Brandon Aiyuk Shouldn't Drag on his Holdout With the 49ers
Brandon Aiyuk held out of mandatory minicamp as he undergoes negotiations with the San Francisco 49ers on an extension.
It was always expected of him not to show up or at least not participate by conducting a "hold in" instead. This can continue when the 49ers kick off training camp on July 23. Given the way the negotiations have gone so far, I'd say there is a likely chance Aiyuk takes his holdout deep into training camp.
As much as it makes sense for him not to be there, Aiyuk really shouldn't drag on his holdout with the 49ers. If there is one thing the 49ers make clear with players looking for an extension it is that they have no issue with them participating or being around. Nick Bosa, a player who is impossible for them to replace, was missing in action all the way up until Week 1 of the regular season.
Well, Aiyuk is a player that the 49ers can work around since they have options all over. His absence will surely sting but it is definitely manageable to get through. Aiyuk would eventually end up hurting himself the same way that Deebo Samuel and Bosa did with their holdouts. They both admitted that holding out for their extensions have given them poor starts to their season.
Holding out won't do too much for Aiyuk in getting his contract. So, I believe that he should hold out initially, then eventually begin to participate. Maybe miss the first two weeks and then suit up for practice. That way he doesn't run the risk of having his season start out slow like his teammates did in the last two years.
Let's say Aiyuk does in fact have to play on the final year of his rookie deal. Then he will really put himself in a hole from his holdout because player's are largely judged from their last season. The body of work certainly comes into play, but this is always a "what have you done lately?" type of business.
I totally get why Aiyuk is holding out and why he would want to take it deep into training camp. But he really should think about the bigger picture and realize that it isn't going to significantly benefit him in getting extension. The risk far outweighs the reward for him, so he's better off keeping it a short holdout.