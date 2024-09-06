All 49ers

Why Deebo Samuel is Uncertain About his Future with the 49ers

Sounds like Samuel isn't any more sure of his future now than he was before he restructured his deal. Why is that?

Grant Cohn

Jul 26, 2024; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel talks to the press during Day 4 of training camp at SAP Performance Facility. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
Jul 26, 2024; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel talks to the press during Day 4 of training camp at SAP Performance Facility. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
In this story:

SANTA CLARA -- When the 49ers finally gave Brandon Aiyuk a four-year, $120 million extension, it seemed clear that the 49ers couldn't afford Deebo Samuel much longer and would have to trade or release him within the next year. Doing so would save them lots of salary cap space.

Then the 49ers restructured Samuel's contract recently to create $16 million of cap space for this year. But now if the 49ers try to trade or cut Samuel next year before June 1, they'll take on $31.5 million in dead cap space.

So Samuel surely will stick around long-term, right?

"I don't know what y'all think restructuring a contract means," Samuel said Thursday in the 49ers locker room, "but that's not for y'all to know. It's for us to know. I'm going to control the things I can which is be where my feet are. I'm here right now and we'll see what the future holds."

Sounds like Samuel isn't any more sure of his future now than he was before he restructured his deal. Why is that?

Don't forget that the 49ers also restructured Arik Armstead's contract last year, then cut him this year with a post-June-1 designation because he missed games due to injury. Which means the 49ers could do the exact same thing to Samuel if he gets injured, which he does literally every season. They could cut him after June 1.

That's why Samuel knows the reconstructed deal doesn't mean anything about his future. It simply means the 49ers are desperate to create cap space that they can roll over to next year.

Published
Grant Cohn

GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News