Why Eric Saubert is Winning the 49ers' Backup Tight End Competition

In Saturday's preseason loss to the Titans, Saubert played 17 snaps and made excellent blocks during runs by Jordan Mason. When Saubert left the game, the rushing attack suffered.

Aug 10, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end Eric Saubert (82) makes a catch against the Tennessee Titans during pregame warmups at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 10, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end Eric Saubert (82) makes a catch against the Tennessee Titans during pregame warmups at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
It's helpful to think of the 49ers' backup tight end as a glorified offensive tackle.

He's a blocker. That's his role in the offense when he's on the field. He might run an occasional route, but he almost never gets the ball. Last season, the 49ers backup tight end was Charlie Woerner, and he caught a whopping three passes for 32 yards. And yet, he played 312 offensive snaps for the 49ers. Which means most of the time, he essentially was a sixth offensive lineman.

Now Woerner is on the Atlanta Falcons and his replacement most likely will be veteran tight end Eric Saubert. Not because Saubert is a dynamic receiver -- he's not. He's slow. He's winning because he's a good blocker.

And in training camp practices, Saubert frequently participates in 1-on-1 pass-rushing drills with the offensive linemen and has to block a defensive end by himself. Kyle Shanahan desperately covets tight ends who can block edge rushers during play-action passes. Remember, Shanahan asked former 49ers backup tight end Tyler Kroft to block Eagles edge rusher Haasan Reddick in the NFC Championship game two seasons ago, Kroft predictably whiffed and Reddick tore Purdy's throwing elbow.

Instead of scrapping that play from the playbook, Shanahan simply found another tight end he feels can make that block.

Maybe Shanahan should just use a sixth offensive lineman.

