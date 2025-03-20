All 49ers

Why Georgia LB Jalon Walker Could be Perfect for the 49ers in Round 1

The 49ers have so many issues to address in the upcoming draft, and Jalon Walker can fix two of them.

Grant Cohn

Dec 30, 2023; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Jalon Walker (11) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Florida State Seminoles during the first half in the 2023 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The 49ers need someone to replace Dre Greenlaw at linebacker and Leonard Floyd at defensive end, and Walker can play both of those positions. That's exactly what he did at Georgia. On first and second down, he played linebacker. And on third down, he rushed the passer as a defensive end.

He's perfect for what the 49ers need.

Walker is 6'1", 243 lbs, so he's a bit small to play defensive end full time. Setting edges against tight ends and offensive tackles would be tough. But he has shown he has more than enough speed and agility to play linebacker. He would be a terror next to Fred Warner. He has all the speed and violence Greenlaw has.

And on third down, Walker would be the 49ers' most explosive pass rusher. He'd be the first one in the backfield and he would force the quarterback to slide and hold the ball a beat longer than he wants to.

Remember, the 49ers wanted to re-sign Greenlaw and tried to match the Broncos' offer to him at the last minute, but he rejected them. In addition, when they released Floyd, they tried to sign Joey Bosa but he decided to sign with the Bills instead.

So the 49ers expected to have a starting linebacker and a starting defensive end at this point in free agency. They're in a tough spot. Walker can bail them out.

