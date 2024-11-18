All 49ers

Why Kyle Shanahan is Responsible for the 49ers' Loss to the Seahawks

If the 49ers are going to turn their season around, they need to play their best players.

Grant Cohn

November 17, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan watches warm ups before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Technically, you could blame the defense for the 49ers' 20-17 loss to the Seahawks on Sunday because the defense couldn't close out the game. It gave up an 80-yard touchdown drive to Geno Smith in the final moments. That's not good.

But the defense did play well overall -- it gave up just 20 points. Meanwhile, the offense scored only 17 points. That's well below the 49ers' standards.

Just a month ago, the 49ers played the Seahawks in Seattle and scored 36 points. Granted, the Seahawks were missing a few key starters on defense and have since added three new starting linebackers, so they've improved. Still, Kyle Shanahan is primarily responsible for the 49ers' uninspiring offensive production.

In Seattle, the 49ers rushed for 233 yards. And that's because Jordan Mason and Isaac Guerendo were outstanding. Mason averaged 8.1 yards per carry and Guerendo averaged 9.9. And combined, they ran the ball 19 times.

On Sunday in Santa Clara, Christian McCaffrey rushed the ball 19 times and averaged a mere 4.2 yards per carry. He was not 100 percent himself. Meanwhile, Mason carried the ball twice for 13 yards (6.5 yards per carry) and Guerendo never touched the ball.

If Shanahan simply had featured the running backs who did so well against the Seahawks four weeks ago, the 49ers likely would have won. The Seahawks simply can't stop Mason in particular. We saw that this Sunday in his two carries.

Shanahan has accomplished a lot in the NFL, but his inability to consistently play his best players is troubling. It took him until this year to find out that Jauan Jennings is a Pro Bowl caliber wide receiver.

