Why Kyle Shanahan Likes 49ers Tight End Eric Saubert
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers have listed George Kittle as doubtful to play this Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.
That means backup tight end Eric Saubert most likely will make his first career start with the 49ers. Saubert, 30, has started 16 games in his career and has caught 38 passes for 318 yards and 2 touchdowns.
On Friday, head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked what he likes about Saubert. Here's what Shanahan said courtesy of the 49ers public relations department.
Q: Kittle potentially out, what have you thought of TE Eric Saubert’s play so far?
SHANAHAN: “I thought he’s done a hell of a job. He's stepped in well. Kittle was cramping most of the game, so he had to do a lot throughout the Minnesota game. He's been real consistent since he's been here. If he's got to do it all, he’s up for the challenge. He's shown he can help us in the passing and the run game.”
Q: What intrigued you about him when you acquired him in the first place? What did you like about him?
SHANAHAN: “Just the all-around player he is. Charlie Woerner and Ross Dwelley had been here for a while. Real solid, good players for us. Special teams, running the ball. They both have made a bunch of big-time catches and thought Eric was a similar player. He's done real well on special teams. He's blocked very well and every time his number is called, he usually makes a play.”