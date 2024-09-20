49ers Injury Report: Talanoa Hufanga in, George Kittle out?
Amazing news for the San Francisco 49ers.
Former All-Pro safety Talanoa Hufanga will make his debut against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. The 49ers have been without Hufanga since he tore his ACL last season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Being without him has stung the defense a bit.
He makes his return 10 months after his injury, which is impressive. Hopefully, the 49ers are mindful of his snap counts and don't overwork him. This game should be about testing the waters with him to see how he handles it. The last thing the 49ers want to do is cause him a setback.
Speaking of setbacks, tight end George Kittle is doubtful to play against the Rams with a hamstring injury. But the reality is that he will be out for that game. Players with a "doubtful" status rarely, if ever are active on game day. Hamstring injuries are tricky and can easily worsen.
That is why the 49ers held Kittle out of practice on Thursday and Friday. All they can do is let him rest and get work done. Otherwise, if the 49ers were to play him, then they would risk him suffering a setback and be without him for longer than they needed.
If only they had been this cautious with Christian McCaffrey and his Achilles tendonitis, but I digress. There is no telling how long Kittle will be out or once Week 3 is complete. But there is more good news for the 49ers. All-Pro cornerback Charvarius Ward was given a "questionable" status against the Rams.
He will most likely play in the game barring any setback. Ward was held out of Thursday's practice session with Kittle. He's also nursing a hamstring injury, but has it mixed with a knee issue as well. It doesn't appear to be concerning aside from some soreness.
The 49ers will be without three All-Pro players should Kittle be inactive against the Rams. Despite that, they should still manage a victory. Injuries will not be an excuse for why they cannot get the job done.