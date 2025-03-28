Why So Many Mock Drafts Predict 49ers to Take Cornerback in Round 1
Technically, the 49ers need everything. Some needs are simply more pressing than others.
That's why it's odd to see so many mock drafts project the 49ers to take a cornerback with the 11th pick in the upcoming draft. Sure, they lost Charvarius Ward this offseason, but they still have Deommodore Lenoir and Renardo Green, two quality starters.
They still could use a third cornerback when they go to their nickel defense, but they signed veteran Tre Brown.
And yet, former Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum projects the 49ers to take Michigan's Will Johnson with the 11th pick.
"A lot of holes here -- the offensive tackle, receiver and cornerback groups could all use a look," writes Tannenbaum. "But the Niners allowed 25.6 points per game last season (29th), and they didn't really replace the lost talent on that side of the ball in free agency. That includes Charvarius Ward's spot at outside cornerback.
"Johnson could be a day one starter there. At 6-2 and 194 pounds, he has ideal size and physicality at the position. I see great instincts when I watch him play ball, too. I know he missed time in 2024 with his foot injury, but he has nine career interceptions and all the traits to be a frontline corner in the pros.
"Landing Johnson would be a good start to the draft for San Francisco, which has 11 picks over three days.
This would be a luxury pick because the 49ers don't need a Day 1 starting cornerback. They need two Day 1 starting defensive tackles and a Day 1 starting defensive end. They added zero free agents at those positions this offseason.
It's not hard to figure out that the 49ers plan to spend their first pick on a defensive lineman.