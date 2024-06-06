Why Nick Sorensen is an Upgrade Over Steve Wilks as 49ers DC
Steve Wilks may have had the most brilliant ideas for the 49ers defense last season, but the players simply never bought in. And so he failed.
The hallmark of Wilks' 49ers defense was a distinct lack of effort from the players. They clearly didn't believe in whatever Wilks was asking them to do. As opposed to the previous season when DeMeco Ryans was the defensive coordinator and the 49ers defense played harder than any other unit in the league.
Now Wilks is gone, and his replacement is Nick Sorensen, who has been with the 49ers since 2022, so he's a holdover from Ryans' staff. Which means he will call the defense the way the players want it to be called. He won't force new ideas onto them. And as a result, they should play hard for him like they played hard for Ryans two years ago.
As long as the 49ers defense plays with energy, it's hard to beat because it has so much talent. It doesn't have to trick opposing offenses, it simply has to fly to the football. Which means it has to believe in the coordinator calling the plays. And early indications suggest the players believe in Sorensen. Or at least they like him. We'll see if they still believe in him after a few losses.
For now, the players seem eager to play for Sorensen. So eager, they keep comparing him to Ryans, which is high praise. They clearly want a certain type of coach, and Sorensen is their type. That's a start.