All 49ers

Why Nick Sorensen is an Upgrade Over Steve Wilks as 49ers DC

For now, the players seem eager to play for Sorensen.

Grant Cohn

May 10, 2024; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen holds a press conference before the 49ers rookie minicamp at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Mandatory Credit: Robert Kupbens-USA TODAY Sports
May 10, 2024; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen holds a press conference before the 49ers rookie minicamp at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Mandatory Credit: Robert Kupbens-USA TODAY Sports / Robert Kupbens-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Steve Wilks may have had the most brilliant ideas for the 49ers defense last season, but the players simply never bought in. And so he failed.

The hallmark of Wilks' 49ers defense was a distinct lack of effort from the players. They clearly didn't believe in whatever Wilks was asking them to do. As opposed to the previous season when DeMeco Ryans was the defensive coordinator and the 49ers defense played harder than any other unit in the league.

Now Wilks is gone, and his replacement is Nick Sorensen, who has been with the 49ers since 2022, so he's a holdover from Ryans' staff. Which means he will call the defense the way the players want it to be called. He won't force new ideas onto them. And as a result, they should play hard for him like they played hard for Ryans two years ago.

As long as the 49ers defense plays with energy, it's hard to beat because it has so much talent. It doesn't have to trick opposing offenses, it simply has to fly to the football. Which means it has to believe in the coordinator calling the plays. And early indications suggest the players believe in Sorensen. Or at least they like him. We'll see if they still believe in him after a few losses.

For now, the players seem eager to play for Sorensen. So eager, they keep comparing him to Ryans, which is high praise. They clearly want a certain type of coach, and Sorensen is their type. That's a start.

Published
Grant Cohn

GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News