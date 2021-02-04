Why the Offseason Benefits 49ers Mike McGlinchey the Most

The offseason could not have arrived soon enough for the San Francisco 49ers.

Anything and everything that could have went wrong came to fruition. From the insurmountable injuries, to the atrocious performances from the quarterback position. There weren't too many bright spots from the 49ers in 2020. Injuries aside, some players took a step back or didn't elevate their game.

One that player that fits that mold is Mike McGlinchey. He just could not take his game to a new level and actually looked like he regressed. For a guy that is supposed to be a top-10 draft pick, he is falling massively short of that value. 2020 is certainly a season that he will want to bury.

And that is why the offseason benefits McGlinchey the most out of any 49ers player.

During the last week of the season, McGlinchey opened up about how much the season has taken a toll on him. That the criticism of his gameplay did bother him, which was evident when he took to twitter after the victory against the Rams saying, "Still here." Not the wisest decision to tweet that as the season went downhill for McGlinchey after that.

But this offseason can be the time where McGlinchey hits the reset button. He can flip the page and forget about 2020. The only thing he should use from this past season is the anger from losing. The anger that he was not good enough knowing he can and should be better. This offseason could prove beneficial for McGlinchey physically, but especially mentally.

Too many times this past season McGlinchey would not own up to his errant plays. He truly believed he was playing at a high level. For a guy that is supposed to be a captain, he needed to hold himself accountable immediately. He failed to meet the leadership expectations that was bestowed upon him once Joe Staley retired. And with so many key players sustaining injuries on offense, he was the guy that needed to help steady the ship. Instead, McGlinchey seemed more concerned about his image and what "armchair quarterbacks," as he puts it, were saying.

Look, I was and still am someone who heavily criticized McGlinchey's performance all season long. But I believe he can use this offseason as a tool to make me and the rest of his critics eat our words. He can polish his technique, get stronger, and most importantly lock into the team and not what twitter is saying.

I would not be surprised one bit if McGlinchey started the 2021 season on an absolute tear. With the 49ers out of the playoffs, he and the rest of the team got to start their vacations early. Unplugging from football immediately could prove to help him tremendously and refocus on his goals.

Sometimes people just need to step away for a second to get themselves right again.

McGlinchey could be on that path and completely bury 2020 in the past.