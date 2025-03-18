All 49ers

Why the Quarterback Market Favors the 49ers, not Brock Purdy

Last year, they probably thought they'd have to pay Purdy at least $60 million per season. Now, they'd be foolish to offer him more than $45 million per season given the shift in the market.

Grant Cohn

Dec 8, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) looks on after the game against the Chicago Bears at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images
Dec 8, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) looks on after the game against the Chicago Bears at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images / Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images
The quarterback market has shifted dramatically in the past 12 months, and it hasn't shifted in Brock Purdy's favor.

A year ago, Jordan Love got $55 million per year from the Packers even though he had been a starter for just one season and a good starter for just half a season. In hindsight, it was a ridiculous deal. And now, the market has corrected itself.

This offseason, reigning MVP quarterback Josh Allen signed a contract extension worth $55 million per season. He's not even the highest-paid quarterback in the league -- Dak Prescott is. And his contract is even worse than Love's.

Finally, it seems teams are being more prudent about paying quarterbacks. A year ago, Sam Darnold might have gotten more than $50 per season from a team just based off his one good season in 2024. This year, he got a three-year, $100 million deal with just one year of guaranteed money.

This is good news for the 49ers. Last year, they probably thought they'd have to pay Purdy at least $60 million per season. Now, they'd be foolish to offer him more than $45 million per season given the shift in the market.

Which means Purdy has a choice. He can accept that his value has declined and take the 49ers' austere offer, or he can hold out for a better offer as Brandon Aiyuk did. And given how often the 49ers cave and give important players what they want, don't be surprised if Purdy holds out.

Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011.

