Why San Francisco 49ers Fans Still Root for Chargers QB Trey Lance

How could you not root for Trey Lance?

Grant Cohn

Aug 10, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Trey Lance (5) prepares to take the snap against the New Orleans Saints in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
49ers fans will have a dilemma this Saturday when the Chargers come to town for the preseason finale.

Obviously, 49ers fans will root for 49ers quarterbacks, but Brock Purdy and Mac Jones won't play. Instead, the 49ers will trot out Carter Bradley and Nate Sudfeld -- two backups who almost certainly won't make the 53-man roster.

On the other sideline, the starting quarterback will be former 49ers quarterback Trey Lance. And when he does well, you can bet the fans at Levi's Stadium will cheer for him.

That doesn't mean the fans will root against the 49ers. It's a preseason game -- the final score doesn't matter. As a result, most 49ers fans would like to see Lance have a good game and show that he's an NFL quarterback. Because he got a raw deal at a young age.

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan talks to quarterback Trey Lance (5) during the fourth quarter against the Seattl
In retrospect, the 49ers never should have traded three first-round picks and a third to move up in the draft and take Lance. He was an inexperienced project who needed patience and playing time, and the 49ers gave him neither. From Day 1, Kyle Shanahan expected Lance to pass like Drew Brees and run like Lamar Jackson. As a result, Lance got injured three times and started just four games before the 49ers replaced him.

The expectations the 49ers placed on Lance were too much, and Shanahan didn't know how to bring him along. Shanahan knows how to bring along other quarterbacks -- hello, Brock Purdy -- but not Lance. And so Lance suffered when he didn't have to. He suffered because he went to a team that didn't want him, didn't accept him, didn't believe in him. He would have been better off had he been drafted by any other team.

Lance always was the odd man out in the locker room. The organization drafted him to replace Jimmy Garoppolo, who was popular among the veterans. Lance tried his best to get along -- he and Garoppolo remain friendly. But when Lance would get sacked, his teammates wouldn't help him up.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance (5) is tackled after a run by Chicago Bears inside linebacker Roquan Smith (58) in
And when Lance broke his ankle and Garoppolo replaced him, after the game, fullback Kyle Juszczyk was in high spirits, and said it felt like 49ers football again when Garoppolo made his return. That was bad.

So, as long as Lance plays in the game on Saturday, fans will root for him. They also will root for the 49ers defense, but we all hope he shows well.

Our hearts go out to him.

Published
Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

