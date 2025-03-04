Why the 49ers Could Sign Mac Jones
Four years ago, the 49ers nearly drafted Mac Jones after trading three first-rounders a third for the No. 3 pick in the draft. Soon, they'll have a chance to sign him on the cheap.
Remember, when the 49ers made that blockbuster trade, nearly every insider with ties to Kyle Shanahan reported that he most likely would take Jones. Then 49ers fans flipped out, and the team eventually decided to draft Trey Lance instead. But Shanahan never gave Lance a real shot, maybe because he never really wanted him.
Which brings us back to Jones. He was drafted by the Patriots, who were and continue to be awful. He replaced Tom Brady, who struggled on that team in 2020. The next season, Jones led the Patriots to the playoffs while Brady led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl victory.
In four seasons, Jones has started 49 games -- 42 with the Patriots and 7 with the Jaguars, two awful franchises.
When Jones was in college, he was surrounded by premium talent and he excelled. He's the kind of quarterback who needs help around him, similar to Brock Purdy.
The 49ers could provide Jones that help. He has the arm talent and anticipation to do well in this offense. And he would be extremely cheap. The 49ers probably could sign him to a two-year, $5 million deal.
Don't be surprised if the 49ers sign Jones early in free agency before they offer Purdy an extension. Then if Purdy holds out for a better offer, they'll have a quarterback who can lead the team while Purdy sits out.