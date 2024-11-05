Why the 49ers Didn't Make a "Splash" Trade
Making a "splash" trade at the deadline is what the San Francisco 49ers have done the last two seasons.
In 2022, it was their best trade ever made under Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch for Christian McCaffrey. In 2023, it was for pass rusher Chase Young who gave them a little boost. The 49ers seemed poised to continue that streak for a third year in a row this season.
However, that wasn't the case at all. Minutes away from the official deadline, the 49ers were able to pull off a trade. They acquired defensive lineman Khalil Davis from the Houston Texans in exchange for a 2026 seventh-round pick. Davis is a four-year defensive tackle who has been nothing more than depth for the Texans.
This is a boring and underwhelming trade by the 49ers, but there is a sound reason they didn't go for their usual "splash" acquisition. It's simple: they didn't need to. What trade would've put the 49ers over the top today or in the last few weeks? There is none. Za'Darius Smith wasn't gonna move the needle much and neither was Preston Smith. What the 49ers needed was to strengthen their defensive line by any means and they accomplished that.
Wide receiver isn't as glaring as it looks despite Brandon Aiyuk being out for the season. They are still well-equipped there with rookies Ricky Pearsall and Jacob Cowing capable of filling in. Jauan Jennings has also proven to carry the load as the feature guy when needed. George Kittle is having arguably the best year of his career, so it's another factor that makes them fine at receiver.
Linebacker could use some help, which is what the 49ers hope Dre Greenlaw can bring when he returns. Cornerback is sound and needs no additions. Safety is a fairly weak position, but rookie Malik Mustapha has brought stability and Ji'Ayir Brown could be starting to hit his stride after his last outing.
The only position the 49ers needed help at was the defensive line and they got it. Davis isn't anything special and is a player that most people haven't heard of. But what makes him intriguing is he comes from the Texans. He played for DeMeco Ryans who the 49ers are very close to. Ryans likely gave the 49ers all the information they needed to ensure they were getting a decent player.
With Javon Hargrave out for the year and Kevin Givens injured, the 49ers needed security at defensive tackle. This trade deadline should be viewed as a success for them. Any significant improvements weren't going to be made at this time. The real improvements will arrive with their injured players returning and the healthy ones stepping up.