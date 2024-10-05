Why the 49ers Have to Establish Early Lead Against Arizona
There are many ways for the San Francisco 49ers to defeat the Arizona Cardinals. But there is one way that is the most beneficial to them.
The 49ers have to establish an early lead against Arizona. That's because they have a quick turnaround the following week. The 49ers have to travel on a short week to play on Thursday Night Football against the Seattle Seahawks. An early lead gives the 49ers control of the game and forces the Cardinals to be more one-dimensional.
The defense can get to Kyler Murray and make him flustered to make mistakes. However, that is easier said than done since Murray is dangerous as a runner. But that is what the 49ers have to do. Establishing an early lead isn't nearly as taxing as a back-and-forth game.
The 49ers cannot get into a contentious battle with the Cardinals or fall behind. It will force them to exert more energy than they need to. There is also the likelihood that injuries occurring will increase. Fred Warner and George Kittle are going into this game battered a bit.
Getting ahead early and maintaining it can allow the 49ers to limit Warner and Kittle. It is what they did in the second half against the New England Patriots. Both of them barely played in the second half thanks to the lead and control the 49ers established from the beginning. They must do that again this week.
It won't be as easy doing it to the Cardinals as it was to the Patriots. But the Cardinals aren't a seriously threatening team. Yes, Murray is always a problem, but the real issue is running back James Conner. He has been incredible this season. By getting out to an early lead and holding onto it, Conner will not be as impactful since the Cardinals will have to pass more.
Arizona also showed last week that they do not have the willpower to muster a comeback. So, there is a good chance the 49ers can get the Cardinals to fold like how they did against the Washington Commanders in Week 4. It's time for the 49ers to finally start hot and maintain it throughout the game against a decent team for the first time this season.