Why the 49ers Need to Use Jacob Cowing More on Offense in 2025
The 49ers offense is old and slow.
All the top receivers on the team struggle to create separation on their own, which is a big reason why Brock Purdy's passer rating versus man-to-man coverage this season was a mere 61.5. He had to throw more passes than usual into tight windows, and he doesn't have the arm talent to pull off those high-degree-of-difficulty throws.
To succeed in the future, Purdy will need a receiver who can get open consistently. That receiver used to be Brandon Aiyuk, but it's unclear how effective he'll be when he returns from his gruesome knee injury.
That's why the 49ers need to use Jacob Cowing more on offense in 2025.
Cowing runs a 4.38 -- he's the fastest receiver on the team. The 49ers drafted in the fourth round last season. And when they threw him the ball, he usually made good things happen. He averaged a whopping 20 yards per catch. But the 49ers threw him only six passes in his rookie season. Which is weird, because he kept getting open when he was on the field.
In Week 18, Cowing ran 10 routes against man-to-man coverage and got open nine times according to Pro Football Focus. Unfortunately for him, Joshua Dobbs threw him just two passes. Of course, Cowing caught both of them.
Cowing seems ready to contribute and he has the exact skill set the 49ers' offense is lacking. Give him the freaking ball.