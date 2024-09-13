Why the 49ers OL Coach got Upset with Dominick Puni vs. the Jets
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers still won't publicly acknowledge just how good rookie right guard Dominick Puni is.
Puni was one of the stars of the 49ers' Week 1 win over the New York Jets. He was excellent in pass protection and made multiple blocks that sprung long runs. The 49ers haven't had a guard as good as him since Mike Iupati was in his prime a decade ago.
And yet, when asked about Puni this week, offensive line coach Chris Foerster said this:
“He was solid. Solid performance. All of them were. It was a productive game. Jordan Mason had a good game. We win, which was great. Everybody's got a lot of work to do. His first game of the year, Puni’s. For the first time, I had to get kind of upset with him during the game. We made an adjustment in the first quarter and then we're in the third quarter and he's talking about the adjustment we made in the first quarter. And I said, ‘I know we talked about it for six days that this is how we're going to do it, but in the first quarter we decided we weren't going to do it anymore.’ And so, I said that was, it gave me a reason to get fired up in the second half, which was good.”
TRANSLATION: Puni wasn't any better than the other offensive lineman plus Foerster had to yell at him.
Sounds like the 49ers don't want to the rookie's head to get to big. They have to know what an upgrade he is over last season's right guards, Jon Feliciano and Spencer Burford. Suddenly, the 49ers can run to the right, something the couldn't do effectively in the past.
Thank you, Dominick.