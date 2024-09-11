All 49ers

Why 49ers Rookie Right Guard Dominick Puni is a Game Changer

What a great third-round pick.

Grant Cohn

Aug 23, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan Mason (24) celebrates with team mates after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Jordan Mason got all the glory when he ran for 147 yards and a touchdown against the Jets. But he couldn't have performed that well without rookie right guard Dominick Puni.

It's early in the season, but so far Puni, who was a third-round pick, clearly is the best rookie on the 49ers. Not only is he a starter, but he looks like he could be a Pro Bowler at some point. He's a difference-maker right now. And he plays offensive line, the weakest position on the 49ers, a position they haven't drafted particularly well under Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch. So Puni is a Godsend. As opposed to Mason, who's the latest in a long line of quality running backs the 49ers have developed under running backs coach Bobby Turner.

The 49ers almost always have a good running back on the field, but they haven't had a good right guard since Jim Harbaugh was their head coach. Back then, they had Alex Boone, who was a good run blocker.

Under Shanahan, the 49ers right guards have been liabilities. I'm talking Spencer Burford, Daniel Brunskill and Mike Person. The 49ers tried to work around their weaknesses as much as possible. So when they ran the ball, their best runs usually went to the left behind future Hall of Fame left tackle Trent Williams.

Now with Puni on the field, the 49ers also can run efficiently to the right. Which means they could have the top running game in the league this season if they're healthy.

Grant Cohn

