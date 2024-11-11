Why the 49ers Won't Cut Kicker Jake Moody
Any other team in the NFL would've cut 49ers kicker Jake Moody after his abysmal outing against the Buccaneers.
Moody missed three field goal attempts which allowed the Buccaneers to stay alive in the game. He would end up making his final attempt to seal the win for the 49ers. He saved himself a bit there, but the 49ers should still go in another direction at kicker.
However, the 49ers won't cut Moody. It's not a thought that has come across head coach Kyle Shanahan. Moody was drafted in the third round. At the time, it was met with a lot of criticism. Taking a kicker so high is insane, but Shanahan believed it was wise since they had a need.
Robbie Gould looked poised to walk off into the sunset, so they needed a new anchor. The issue is that they still could've drafted a kicker later on. Now, the 49ers look like clowns for taking Moody. It is a notion that Shanahan will never acknowledge, which is why he won't cut Moody.
Cutting him signals that he made a mistake. When does Shanahan ever acknowledge his mistakes? He never does it publicly and rarely through actions. Trading Trey Lance away is one that comes to mind, but he the spin it thanks to Brock Purdy saving thee day.
Moody should be cut. It is what 31 other teams in the league would do. But that is because the rest of the league wouldn't invest so heavily into a kicker. This is part of why the 49ers special teams is mediocre. Shanahan doesn't care about it. So, rather than cut his losses with Moody, he is going to retain him and act like everything is finee.
The 49ers will never be able to return into last year's elite form if they don't improve their special teams. It's not that they need to be excellent there. They just have to stop being so putrid. Special teams cost the 49ers 16 points against the Buccaneers. Moody is largely responsible.
He has one job and can't do it right. What the 49ers should do but won't is cut him and bring back Anders Carlson. Or literally anyone else but they won't. For their sake, they better hope it doesn't cost them a win like it almost did against the Buccaneers.