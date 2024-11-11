Will the 49ers Release Kicker Jake Moody?
How many more field goals can Jake Moody miss before the 49ers cut him?
Moody missed a whopping three field goals Sunday during the 49ers' 23-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was the main reason the 49ers almost lost. After his third miss of the day, Deebo Samuel appeared to yell at him on the sideline. It seems Moody's teammates are losing patience with him as he loses confidence in himself.
To Moody's credit, he made his final field goal attempt and that field goal won the game. And he had to attempt six field goals because the 49ers offense struggles to finish drives with touchdowns. But 3 for 6 is unacceptable. And this wasn't Moody's only bad game.
He also missed a field goal Week 3 against the Rams. Plus he missed two field goals in the playoffs last season. And he missed a critical extra point in the Super Bowl.
Moody clearly has a powerful leg -- that's why the 49ers drafted him in the third round. But kicking is mostly mental, and when the pressure mounts, he struggles. Which means the 49ers can't count on him.
How can they consider themselves legit Super Bowl contenders if they don't have a kicker they can trust?
If Moody misses another field goal next week, the 49ers will have no choice but to waive him and sign someone else -- perhaps Anders Carlson, who replaced Jake Moody for two games while he had a high ankle sprain.
Unfortunately for the 49ers, Carlson isn't much better than Moody.