Why the 49ers Would be Smart to Extend Talanoa Hufanga's Contract Now
Talanoa Hufanga has been eligible for a contract extension all offseason and yet there has been zero indication that the 49ers even have considered offering him one.
They should extend his contract today. But they won't.
The 49ers always drag their feet when it comes to contract extensions. If a player wants a new deal as soon he is eligible for one, he probably has to give the 49ers a significant discount, or else he'll have to wait.
But waiting has been helping the players the past few years. Waiting allowed Nick Bosa to sign a contract that made him the highest-paid non-quarterback ever at the time. And waiting likely will push Brandon Aiyuk's price tag beyond $30 million per season when eventually signs his extension either with the 49ers or another team.
Which brings us back to Hufanga. He was an All Pro in 2022, but he's coming off a torn ACL. So the 49ers conceivably could extend him now and save money even though he will be expensive. Because if they wait until next year and he has another Pro Bowl or All Pro season, he'll price himself out of town.
All Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr. just signed an extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that will pay him more than $21 million per season. That's the going rate for an elite safety, and it will go up as the salary cap continues to increase.
If the 49ers want to keep Hufanga around beyond this season, they need to extend him now.
If they think they can replace him with rookie fourth-round pick Malik Mustapha, they're kidding themselves.