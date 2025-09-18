Why these injuries could swing the 49ers' Week 2 matchup vs. Arizona
The Arizona Cardinals started the season hot but are going to face their toughest test of the season against the San Francisco. Unfortunately for Arizona, they may be coming in shorthanded in an area that could cost them the game.
San Francisco 49ers could benefit from key Arizona Cardinals injuries
Arizona is going to be very thin at cornerback. They are already going to be without Garrett Williams due to a knee injury. He is on the Injured Reserve, so it will be at least four games without him.
Williams is like the Cardinals' version of Deommodore Lenoir in that he is their best slot and outside cornerback. The Cardinals had played 96 snaps with him in the slot and 37 with him on the outside this season.
The team will also be monitoring the status of second-year cornerback Max Melton. Melton missed Week 2 with a knee injury. Jonathan Gannon says he has a chance to play, but he was limited in the first injury report.
Their rookie second-round pick, Will Johnson, has looked good, but he missed practice with a groin injury. Considering he does not have much experience, it would be much harder to see him miss practice and then come back and play that week.
At least one, likely two, and potentially all three are going to be out Sunday. If Johnson is out, the team will have Melton and Denzel Burke on the outside with Kei’Trel Clark in the slot.
Burke started last week, but this is a fifth-round rookie. Clark was benched after starting two seasons ago. If Melton is out, they will be relying on Elijah Jones, a third-round pick in 2024 who has yet to get on the field for defensive play.
San Francisco is still working to get full health at skill player, but Ricky Pearsall has shown that he can create splash plays, and Jauan Jennings looked much better in Week 2 than he did in Week 1. The team will have mismatch advantages all over the field if they lean on Burke, Clark, and Jones.
With Kyle Shanahan calling the plays, and knowing that he has mismatches to exploit it could be a better day for the offense than some of the pre-game numbers that Arizona is showing on defense would indicate.
Following the Arizona Cardinals injury report to see who is in, who is out, and who may be trying to play through an injury will be key as the 49ers wide receivers are primed for another big game.