Will 49ers Draft Arizona State RB Cam Skattebo on Day 2 of NFL Draft?

Skattebo could replace Jordan Mason as the 49ers' bruiser in the backfield while giving the offense another receiving threat.

Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo (4) escapes a tackle by Texas defensive lineman Alfred Collins (95) during the fourth quarter in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025.
Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo (4) escapes a tackle by Texas defensive lineman Alfred Collins (95) during the fourth quarter in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025.
Suddenly, the 49ers need a running back.

They just traded Jordan Mason who was their leading rusher last year. Now they have Isaac Guerendo who carried the ball 84 times last season, and Christian McCaffrey who carried it 50 times.

Both McCaffrey and Guerendo have extensive injury histories. Neither can be counted on to play 17 games next season. Which means the 49ers almost certainly will spend an early draft pick on a running back who can carry a heavy workload if necessary, preferably one who's a good receiver like McCaffrey and Guerendo.

That's why the 49ers could fall in love with Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo.

Skattebo is similar to McCaffrey in the sense that he's extremely versatile. He gained 1,711 rushing yards and 605 receiving yards in college last season.

But Skattebo is much stronger than McCaffrey. In fact, Skattebo's running style is reminiscent of former Tampa Bay Buccaneers fullback Mike Alstott. Like Alstott, Skattebo has extremely good contact balance and is quite difficult to tackle.

That's another reason why the 49ers could fall in love with him. Running backs coach Bobby Turner should appreciate his decisive running style because Turner was the one who coached Alstott at Purdue in the early 90s.

Don't be surprised if the 49ers trade for Skattebo in Round 3. They traded for Guerendo in Round 4 last year. They like to trade up for running backs.

