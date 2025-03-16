How the 49ers Will Replace Jordan Mason on their Roster
The 49ers just lost a key player on their offense.
They traded Jordan Mason and a sixth-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings for a fifth-round pick this year and a sixth-round next year. Ultimately, the 49ers didn't value Mason highly. They think they can replace him.
Here's why.
Mason led the 49ers in rushing yards last season with 789. He also led all rushers with 13 broken tackles while no one else broke more than 3. He was one of the most powerful, bruising runners in the league and one of the most efficient as well -- he averaged 5.2 yards per carry each of the past two seasons.
And yet, Mason caught just 11 passes and gained a mere five first downs as a receiver last season. And that's a big reason the 49ers didn't win much when he was in the starting lineup while Christian McCaffrey was out with bilateral Achilles tendonitis.
So much of the 49ers offense is built around McCaffrey and his ability to run routes and catch passes. He's the ultimate check down receiver and he makes Brock Purdy an extremely efficient player. Without McCaffrey on the field, Purdy tends to hold the ball too long and force passes downfield.
Which means the bruiser the 49ers draft this year to replace Jordan Mason will be a much better receiver than he is. Think Kaleb Johnson of Iowa or Cam Skattebo of Arizona State.
