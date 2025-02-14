All 49ers

Will 49ers Draft Georgia Center Jared Wilson on Day 2 of NFL Draft?

Don't be surprised if the 49ers draft Wilson as early as Round 2.

Grant Cohn

Oct 19, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Georgia Bulldogs center Jared Wilson (55) in the second quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Patzke-Imagn Images
The 49ers need a new center.

The current starter, Jake Brendel, isn't good enough. As a run blocker, he's a good fit in the 49ers' zone blocking scheme. As a pass-blocker, he gets pushed around one-on-one because he's small, and he often sets the protections incorrectly before plays. In Kyle Shanahan's offense, the center sets the protections before the snap, not the quarterback. And Brendel struggles at this aspect of his job. Plus, he'll turn 33 in September.

That's why the 49ers could look to draft his eventual replacement. Georgia's Jared Wilson is the top-ranked center and Pro Football Focus calls him one of the top 10 most NFL-ready prospects in the entire draft.

"Wilson is the top-ranked center in a relatively weak class at the position," writes PFF analyst Dalton Wasserman. "However, in his lone year as Georgia’s starter, he led the nation with a 90.5 PFF pass-blocking grade on true pass sets. His command of the Bulldogs’ protections is evident on tape, and he is a functional run blocker, as well. He could be a riser in the coming weeks as teams get to know him — and very well could be a Day 2 pick."

Shanahan doesn't like to play rookies at center because they have to know the offensive system as well as the quarterback does. That's why he could draft Wilson this year, sit him for a season and then have him replace Brendel in 2026.

