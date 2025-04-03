All 49ers

Will the 49ers Draft Iowa State Wide Receiver Jaylin Noel in Round 3?

You can bet the 49ers will draft a wide receiver this year. The question is when.

Grant Cohn

Dec 7, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Jaylin Noel (13) in action during the game between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Arizona State Sun Devils at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Dec 7, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Jaylin Noel (13) in action during the game between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Arizona State Sun Devils at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

You can bet the 49ers will draft a wide receiver this year. The question is when.

Since Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch joined the organization in 2017, the 49ers have taken at least one wide receiver in seven of eight drafts, and have taken two wide receivers in four of eight drafts. The only year they didn't pick a wide receiver was 2021 when they traded up for Trey Lance. In retrospect, they probably should have taken wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase instead.

Cut to the present. The 49ers recently traded Deebo Samuel and probably will try to trade Brandon Aiyuk next year when he's healthy. The 49ers reluctantly extended his contract last year and seemed to instantly regret it, which is probably why they listened to trade calls for him this offseason.

In addition, Jauan Jennings will be a free agent next year, and if he has another 70-plus catch season, he could make big money on the open market because veteran wide receivers are wildly overpaid in the NFL. Which is probably why the 49ers draft so many wideouts to begin with.

Last year, the 49ers spent a first-round pick on Ricky Pearsall, who's a good route runner but not much of a threat after the catch.

This year, look for the 49ers to spend a third- or fourth-round pick on a wide receiver who excels after the catch and is a threat to return punts and kickoffs. Essentially, a better version of last year's fourth-round pick Jacob Cowing, who struggled as a returner and barely played offense as a rookie.

Don't be surprised if the 49ers target Iowa State wide receiver Jaylen Noel. He's 5'10", 194 lbs., so he's bigger than Cowing, who's just 5'8". And they tested similarly at the NFL Scouting Combine.

If the 49ers liked Cowing, you can bet they love Noel.

More 49ers news

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News