Will the 49ers Draft Iowa State Wide Receiver Jaylin Noel in Round 3?
You can bet the 49ers will draft a wide receiver this year. The question is when.
Since Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch joined the organization in 2017, the 49ers have taken at least one wide receiver in seven of eight drafts, and have taken two wide receivers in four of eight drafts. The only year they didn't pick a wide receiver was 2021 when they traded up for Trey Lance. In retrospect, they probably should have taken wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase instead.
Cut to the present. The 49ers recently traded Deebo Samuel and probably will try to trade Brandon Aiyuk next year when he's healthy. The 49ers reluctantly extended his contract last year and seemed to instantly regret it, which is probably why they listened to trade calls for him this offseason.
In addition, Jauan Jennings will be a free agent next year, and if he has another 70-plus catch season, he could make big money on the open market because veteran wide receivers are wildly overpaid in the NFL. Which is probably why the 49ers draft so many wideouts to begin with.
Last year, the 49ers spent a first-round pick on Ricky Pearsall, who's a good route runner but not much of a threat after the catch.
This year, look for the 49ers to spend a third- or fourth-round pick on a wide receiver who excels after the catch and is a threat to return punts and kickoffs. Essentially, a better version of last year's fourth-round pick Jacob Cowing, who struggled as a returner and barely played offense as a rookie.
Don't be surprised if the 49ers target Iowa State wide receiver Jaylen Noel. He's 5'10", 194 lbs., so he's bigger than Cowing, who's just 5'8". And they tested similarly at the NFL Scouting Combine.
If the 49ers liked Cowing, you can bet they love Noel.