Will the 49ers Franchise Tag Brock Purdy if They Can't Extend him?
If the 49ers want to do what's best for Brock Purdy, they can give a contract extension that will make him one of the highest-paid players in the league this offseason. We're talking more money than Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow.
Or, if the 49ers want to do what's best for their team, they could make Purdy play out the final season of his rookie deal. And then if he plays well and the 49ers want to keep him, they can franchise tag him in 2026 and 2027.
Which means for the next three seasons, the 49ers could have Purdy for less than $100 million if they chose.
Clearly, tagging Purdy would not make him happy, but he'd live. He'd deal with the disappointment and then he'd play football. Because if he threatens to hold out, the 49ers always could threaten to trade him to the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
10 years ago, Washington tagged Kirk Cousins two years in a row, and he didn't have a nervous breakdown. He didn't protest or go on a hunger strike. He played. And eventually, he scored a fully-guaranteed contract from the Minnesota Vikings. He's one of the richest quarterbacks ever.
Purdy could make a ton of money one day as well. In the meantime, franchise tags are extremely lucrative. The first one would pay him $41 million and the second one would pay him $51 million.
No matter what happens, he'll be set for life.
Make him sweat a little bit.