Will 49ers LB De'Vondre Campbell Appeal his Suspension and Win?
The 49ers announced their punishment for linebacker De'Vondre Campbell on Monday.
"We have suspended De’Vondre Campbell for three games due to conduct detrimental to the team," general manager John Lynch said in a statement. "We will have no further comment on the matter."
Campbell refused to play in the 49ers' 12-6 loss to the Rams on Thursday night despite suiting up for the game. The 49ers had benched Campbell in favor of Dre Greenlaw but needed Campbell to play once Greenlaw left the game with a knee injury. So Campbell's stunt hurt the 49ers' chances of winning. No wonder they're so upset with him.
But Campbell almost certainly will appeal the suspension, and he just might win the appeal.
Keep in mind, Baltimore Ravens Diontae Johnson recently did something similar. The Ravens traded for Johnson before the deadline, then he refused to enter their Week 13 loss to the Eagles. So the Ravens suspended him for one game then excused Johnson from team activities for the rest of the season. Which means he lost just one game check.
The 49ers want to take three away from Campbell, and the NFL might not let them. Because the Ravens set a precedent with their suspension of Johnson. The league might not want to set a new precedent by suspending a player who refused to play for more than one game.
Don't be surprised if the 49ers end up having to pay Campbell for the final two games.