Will 49ers QB Brock Purdy Hold Out? Kyle Shanahan: "I Hope Not."

This is a story to monitor.

Grant Cohn

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (right) and head coach Kyle Shanahan (left) look on the in second half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
PALM BEACH -- If recent history is any indicator, Brock Purdy won't sign his contract extension until September at the earliest.

Every year, the 49ers take longer and longer to extend their top players. They used to get these mega deals done just before training camp started. Now, they've been getting done just before the regular season begins.

And while these players have waited to sign, they've held out of training camp. See: Nick Bosa, Brandon Aiyuk and Trent Williams.

On Tuesday, I asked head coach Kyle Shanahan if it's possible that Purdy will hold out until his deal is done.

"I hope not," Shanahan said. "I know Brock doesn't want to do that. We don't want him to do that. No one wants to do that, but these are negotiations that go on between agents and our organization, and it's over a lot of money. Those aren't things that you just knock out right away. But I believe that we will. I hope that we do. Hopefully, it won't come between any football stuff."

Sounds like Shanahan is saying that holdouts are a necessary evil in the NFL and that Purdy's agent could advise him to stay off the practice field until a deal has been finalized. Shanahan mentioned that he knows Purdy doesn't want to hold out, but didn't say anything about the agent's plans.

If Purdy were to hold out, Mac Jones would take the first-string reps in training camp. And if he looks good in the 49ers' system, the 49ers just might not feel as desperate to pay Purdy every penny that he wants.

GRANT COHN

