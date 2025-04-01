All 49ers

Jed York Says Extending 49ers QB Brock Purdy "Shouldn't be that Hard"

The 49ers don't seem worried at all about extending Brock Purdy's contract.

Oct 27, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers chief executive officer Jed York on the field before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
Oct 27, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers chief executive officer Jed York on the field before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
They're prepared to make him the highest-paid player in franchise history, but he hasn't signed a deal yet.

On Tuesday, 49ers owner Jed York was asked about the Purdy negotiations. Here's what York said.

Q: Where are you in the negotiations with Brock Purdy?

YORK: "That's John Lynch and Paraag Marathe and those guys. We've had good discussions. I've seen Brock a few times at the gym and in the facility. That's just not something I'm going to get deep into, but I have every hope and expectation that Brock will be a 49er for a long long time."

Q: Would you like to get these deals done sooner than you have the past few years?

YORK: "You can't make somebody sign a deal, whoever it is. You have to make sure that you figure out the right way to do it. Whenever somebody wants to sign a deal that we've offered a contract to, we want to make sure that we close that. I can't tell you when they're going to sign. That's out of my control. And it's not something you can worry about. I have no power over somebody else to make them sign a contract today. They have to sign when they're ready, and we have to be patient and prepared and make sure that we do the right thing for the club."

Q: How do you feel talks have gone with Brock to this point? Productive?

YORK: "I don't negotiate contracts, but any conversations I've had with Brock personally have been great. I feel good and when he's ready, we'll sit down and finish it. It shouldn't be that hard to do."

