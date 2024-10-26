Will 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey Make his Season Debut in Week 10?
49ers running back Christian McCaffrey won't play Sunday night against the Dallas Cowboys, but there's a chance he'll play immediately after the bye week according to The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
"This actually might be the last game where Jordan Mason is the bell cow," Rapoport said. "The 49ers have a bye and Christian McCaffrey should start practicing, and there's a very good chance that McCaffrey is on the field on Nov. 10 for the 49ers' next game (against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers)."
It seems clear the 49ers hope that McCaffrey will be ready for that game against the Buccaneers. And barring a strange setback in the next few days, McCaffrey is expected to start practicing with the team when the players return from the bye week.
That means the 49ers should open McCaffrey's three-week practice window on Monday, Nov. 4. Technically, he can practice with the team for 21 days before the 49ers would have to activate him from the Injured Reserve List or end his season for good.
If the plan were to play McCaffrey against the Buccaneers in a couple weeks, wouldn't the 49ers have opened his practice window by now? If he's not ready for any physical contact yet, will the 49ers throw him in a game after just a few practices? Will they be that aggressive after being so cautious with him the past three months?
It seems like McCaffrey still will be at risk of an Achilles' rupture even when he returns. So I would expect the 49ers to remain cautious with him. Because if he tears his Achilles this late in the year, he likely would miss most of next season, too.
I would be surprised if he plays against the Buccaneers. Week 11 against the Seahawks or Week 12 against the Packers seems more prudent.