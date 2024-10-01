Will 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey Play Football This Season?
SANTA CLARA -- Technically, the news of Christian McCaffrey's bilateral Achilles tendonitis broke on Friday. Most people simply didn't know what "bilateral" means in this context.
General manager John Lynch said it Friday during his weekly interview on KNBR and no one asked him a follow-up question. Eventually, people realized that bilateral means McCaffrey has Achilles tendonitis in both legs, which is alarming. So on Monday, head coach Kyle Shanahan finally was asked about this not-so-new development.
Q: There was a report today that RB Christian McCaffrey has Achilles tendonitis in both legs. Is that correct and is that a new development?
SHANAHAN: “No, during the time he’s had it in both. I think it started in one, you overcompensate, it went to the other. But mainly one of them has just been bothering him, but he’s had it in both.”
Oh, now he tells us.
In retrospect, it seems ridiculous that the 49ers listed McCaffrey as questionable for Week 1 and ruled him out only 90 minutes before kickoff. If he had bilateral Achilles tendonitis at that time, then there was no way he could play.
It sounds like all of McCaffrey's efforts to recover from this injury have only made it worse. Perhaps the treatments he received in Germany will help, but for how long? When will he start experiencing soreness again?
Most reporters estimate that McCaffrey should return some time between Week 10 and Week 12. But as each day passes, it looks more and more unlikely that McCaffrey will play at all this season.