Will the 49ers Sign Safety Justin Simmons?
The 49ers might have the worst starting safeties in the NFL right now.
Malik Mustapha is recovering from his second torn ACL and Ji'Ayir Brown recently had a procedure on his ankle. Which means the 49ers' starting safeties for Week 1 of OTAs were Jason Pinnock and Richie Grant. Not ideal.
That's why the 49ers could consider signing veteran safety Justin Simmons, who recently was named one of the top remaining free agents in the NFL by Bleacher Report.
"After eight standout seasons in Denver that included two Pro Bowls, three second-team All-Pro nods and 30 interceptions, Justin Simmons joined Atlanta in free agency last year," writes Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport. "The results were…less than impressive. His 62 tackles were his fewest since his rookie year, and his two interceptions tied a career low. Now, the 31-year-old is again looking for work."
Simmons had his best seasons playing for Vic Fangio, who runs a much different defense than 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh. So maybe Simmons is more likely to sign with the Eagles than the 49ers.
But regardless of fit, Simmons can't be worse than Pinnock and Grant. In fact, he's probably better than Brown as well. Which means Simmons most likely would start immediately and play next to Mustapha when he eventually returns.
The 49ers have plenty of cap space. If they're serious about contending this season, they'll add a safety early in training camp like they did a few seasons ago when they signed Tashaun Gipson.