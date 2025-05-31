All 49ers

Will the 49ers Sign Safety Justin Simmons?

The 49ers might have the worst starting safeties in the NFL right now.

Grant Cohn

Sep 8, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons safety Justin Simmons (31) on the field during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Malik Mustapha is recovering from his second torn ACL and Ji'Ayir Brown recently had a procedure on his ankle. Which means the 49ers' starting safeties for Week 1 of OTAs were Jason Pinnock and Richie Grant. Not ideal.

That's why the 49ers could consider signing veteran safety Justin Simmons, who recently was named one of the top remaining free agents in the NFL by Bleacher Report.

"After eight standout seasons in Denver that included two Pro Bowls, three second-team All-Pro nods and 30 interceptions, Justin Simmons joined Atlanta in free agency last year," writes Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport. "The results were…less than impressive. His 62 tackles were his fewest since his rookie year, and his two interceptions tied a career low. Now, the 31-year-old is again looking for work."

Simmons had his best seasons playing for Vic Fangio, who runs a much different defense than 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh. So maybe Simmons is more likely to sign with the Eagles than the 49ers.

But regardless of fit, Simmons can't be worse than Pinnock and Grant. In fact, he's probably better than Brown as well. Which means Simmons most likely would start immediately and play next to Mustapha when he eventually returns.

The 49ers have plenty of cap space. If they're serious about contending this season, they'll add a safety early in training camp like they did a few seasons ago when they signed Tashaun Gipson.

Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

