Will 49ers Tight End George Kittle Request a Trade?
George Kittle doesn't seem particularly pleased with the 49ers right now.
He said after their season ended that he wanted to sign an extension with the team and finish his career in Santa Clara, but he hasn't gotten an extension yet. The 49ers are notoriously slow negotiators. Meanwhile, the Arizona Cardinals just made Trey McBride the highest-paid tight end in the NFL -- he's getting $19 million per season.
Now, I'm guessing Kittle wants the 49ers to pay him more than McBride is getting paid. And the 49ers don't seem to have offered him anywhere near what he wants yet, and so he's a long shot to show up to Phase 1 of OTAs today according to The Athletic's Mike Silver.
If the 49ers don't make Kittle an offer he likes soon, is it possible he will request a trade?
Brandon Aiyuk requested a trade last year before he ultimately signed an extension with the 49ers. Sometimes trade requests are just part of the negotiating process.
But Kittle could be different. He will turn 32 in October -- he wants to win now. And the 49ers just let nine starters leave in free agency. So if they have a great draft this week, they might make the playoffs next season, but their Super Bowl window probably won't reopen until 2026 at the earliest.
Why would Kittle want to stick around for a mini-rebuild? Particularly if the 49ers don't make it worth his while financially? They could threaten to franchise tag him in 2026 and 2027.
Stay tuned. This story is just beginning.