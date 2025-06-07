Will 49ers Trade Brandon Aiyuk to Commanders for Terry McLaurin?
Terry McLaurin seems unhappy with the Commanders and Brandon Aiyuk recently unfollowed the 49ers on Instagram. Should San Francisco and Washington swap the two wide receivers?
Aiyuk's best friend is Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels. They played together at Arizona State. This offseason, Aiyuk got married and invited Daniels but not Brock Purdy to the wedding. And when Purdy recently got his five-year, $265 million contract extension from the 49ers, Aiyuk did not post any congratulations on social media.
It seems the relationship between Aiyuk and Purdy has been icy since Purdy targeted him just six times in their Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs. Aiyuk was one of the main reasons the 49ers made it to the Super Bowl that season because he caught an overthrown deep pass from Purdy that should have been intercepted but it bounced off the defender's facemask and landed in Aiyuk's outstretched arms. Then the 49ers froze him out in the Super Bowl, and it seems he can't get over this. I don't blame him.
Meanwhile, McLaurin wants a contract extension. Considering he'll turn 30 in September, he probably won't be as expensive as Aiyuk, who is getting paid $30 million per season on average.
Why not flip them for each other?
McLaurin is older than Aiyuk, but he's also faster than Aiyuk and might have a better relationship with the quarterback. I'm guessing McLaurin would love to play for the 49ers if they extend him. And I'm guessing Aiyuk would love to play with Daniels and Deebo Samuel in Washington.
This seems like trade seems like a no-brainer.