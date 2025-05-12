All 49ers

Will the 49ers Trade Trent Williams After June 1?

Hear me out.

Grant Cohn

Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) greets San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) after a game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) greets San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) after a game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images
If Trent Williams doesn't retire this offseason, will the 49ers trade him after June 1?

The 49ers gave Trent Williams a new contract last offseason when they were making one final Super Bowl push. Unfortunately, he got injured, sat out the final seven games and the 49ers missed the playoffs. Now, they're spending significantly less money on their roster as they attempt to reset and get younger. Which makes Williams an awkward fit.

Williams will turn 37 in July. He may not have much time left in the league. He's still a great player, but he seems to have chronic ankle injuries that cost him games every year. Maybe he doesn't want to participate in a reset year. Maybe he would prefer to play for a team that's making a serious Super Bowl push, a team like the Houston Texans. He is from Texas after all.

And maybe the 49ers don't want Williams to participate in their reset. Because they're trying to build a new culture full of young players who take practicing seriously. At this point in Williams' career, he doesn't participate in OTAs, minicamp or training camp anymore, plus he practices just one day per week during the season. He also has two lockers while every other player has just one.

So no matter what the 49ers tell their young players about working hard, Williams will show them that the best players have their own set of rules.

That's not what the 49ers want their young players to learn.

Trade Trent Williams.

The 49ers just signed two left tackles -- D.J. Humphries and Andre Dillard. They can draft another one next year. They're prepared for life after Williams.

Move on.

