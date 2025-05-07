All 49ers

How the 49ers Plan to Use Offensive Lineman D.J. Humphries

Perhaps Humphries is Trent Williams' heir apparent.

Dec 17, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Chase Young (92) against Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman D.J. Humphries (74) at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The 49ers haven't said how they plan to use veteran offensive lineman D.J. Humphries.

They signed him a few days after the draft and the terms of the contract have not yet been released to the public, so it's hard to project the 49ers' vision for him. But we do know that he's a former first-round pick, he has started every game he played in the NFL and he's coming off a torn ACL that cost him most of 2024.

Humphries may have signed with the 49ers simply to be a backup. Maybe no team sees him as a starter anymore and the 49ers were the best opportunity for him because Trent Williams gets injured and misses time. Humphries could take a few more months to rehab his knee and then eventually replace Williams if/when he goes down.

Or, Humphries could have signed to play left guard -- that position is wide open for the 49ers after they lost Aaron Banks to the Packers in free agency. But Humphries has never played that position in the NFL, and he might be a bit too old to move there. He turned 31 in December.

Or, Humphries could have signed to compete with Colton McKivitz at right guard. But the 49ers seem to like McKivitz even though he gave up eight sacks last season and 13 sacks the season before that.

I'm guessing Humphries' signing has something to do with Williams. Maybe Humphries expects Williams to retire soon and would like to take his spot at left tackle on the 49ers' offensive line.

