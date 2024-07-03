All 49ers

Will 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk Skip Training Camp?

Jul 27, 2023; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) walks on the field during training camp at the SAP Performance Facility. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports
The 49ers will report to training camp on July 23. Will Brandon Aiyuk be there?

If the 49ers extend his contract before then, obviously he'll show up. But it's unclear if Aiyuk will get a contract extension. He might have to play out the fifth and final year of his rookie contract. And if that's the case, he might skip training camp. Because that's exactly what CeeDee Lamb intends to do.

Like Aiyuk, Lamb is looking for a contract extension that pays him more than $30 million per season, and so far the Dallas Cowboys have been unwilling to give him what he wants. And so Lamb reportedly will not show up to training camp. The Cowboys can fine him every day for not being there, but ultimately they need Lamb to be a good team, so he has leverage. And the longer he holds out, the more likely that he gets paid. See Nick Bosa last year.

Will Aiyuk follow the same game plan?

I wouldn't be surprised if he skips training camp. He has tremendous pride -- he thinks he's every bit as good as Lamb. So if Lamb holds out, so will Aiyuk. He doesn't want to be seen returning to the 49ers with no extension and his tail between his legs. He wants to win this battle.

I'm guessing the 49ers will cave and give Aiyuk what he wants before the first padded practice of training camp. But if they don't, I expect Aiyuk to skip camp just like Bosa did last year. And then Aiyuk eventually will get his extension before Week 1 or after a couple losses.

Stay tuned.

